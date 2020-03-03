THIS is how much Kate Middleton’s all-green outfit cost

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a splash when they touched down in Dublin today.

Kate Middleton donned an all-green outfit for the occasion, which cost an estimated €25,000, and chose to wear some of her favourite designers.

The Duchess stunned in a green dress by Alessandra Rich, which retails at about €1,799.

Kate paired the dress with an evergreen coat by Catherine Walker, which is priced at approximately €3,585.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked classy as ever, and accessorised her green outfit with a trendy black Prada bump headband, which retails at €210.

Kate also carried a green clutch bag, which is believed to be from L.K. Bennett, which retails at about €128.

To complete the look, Kate wore a pair of diamond earrings by Asprey, which are believed to be worth about €19,867.

The Daisy Heritage Earrings are individually set with micro marquise diamond petals and a pavé diamond centre, set in 18 carat white gold.