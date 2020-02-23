Four couples have made it to the final

THIS couple is the favourite to win Winter Love Island tonight

The Love Island final is set to take place live on our TV screens tonight.

The final will see the first ever winners of Winter Love Island crowned, and be offered the £50,000 cash prize.

Siannise and Luke T are officially the bookmaker’s favourites to win.

Siannise and Luke T are odds-on 1/4 – which represents a 80% chance – to win the show with Paddy Power.

However, Paige sand Finley are the public’s favourites, with 33% more bets placed on them to win despite their odds standing at 3/1.

Luke M and Demi and Ched and Jess are far behind them when it comes to their chances of winning.

Luke and Demi stand at 16/1 odds of taking first place in the final.

Meanwhile, Jess and Ched have odds of 50/1 stacked against them.

Despite the four couples who have made it to the final, bookmakers predicts that none of the remaining contestants will make the most money after the show.

Shuaghna Phillips, who was booted from the show last week, is the firm public favourite, and is predicted to have the highest earning capability after the show ends, according to Birmingham Live.