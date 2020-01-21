They are 3/1 to win the £50,000 prize

THIS couple are already tipped to win Love Island

With the brand new season of Love Island underway, we are just over one week into the six-week series.

Already, bookmakers Paddy Power have tipped their winners and given odds on various couples to take home the £50,000 prize.

According to the bookies, Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips are favourite to win the show with odds of 3/1 after re-coupling with one another on last Friday’s show.

Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning are 4/1 to come in first place.

The pair coupled up on the first day before Mike was stolen by bombshell Jess Gale.

He recoupled with Leanne on Friday nights show, quickly becoming fan favourites.

Last night, the pair left the villa for their first date where she told Mike: “I’ve probably got to start thinking more long-term. You are very kind, understanding… I feel like I see potential.”

Bombshell Finley Tapp entered the villa and took Paige Turley and Siannise Fudge on dates.

He then decided his heart lay with Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige, and coupled with her during the last re-coupling.

The pair are now 5/1 to win the show.

When bombshell Connagh Howard landed in the villa he had eyes on Shaughna and Sophie Piper.

Inevitably when it came to coupling up, he chose 21-year-old Sophie.

The pair are now tipped at 8/1 to win the show.

Before Connagh with a ‘gh’ though, there was Connor with an ‘r’.

On day one Sophie coupled up with Coffee Bean salesman Connor Durman.

At the moment, their situation is very ‘will they? won’t they?’ but either way, they’re currently tipped at 8/1 to go all the way.

And if that does happen to poor Connagh, fear not he is still tipped to win.

He is backed 16/1 to win with Siannise Fudge and 20/1 to go all the way coupled up with Shaughna Phillips.

Siannise is tipped at 22/1 to win with Finnley Tapp, 25/1 alongside Nas Majeed and 33/1 to take the prize coupled up with Connor Durman.

Jess Gale sits at the end of the list of odds after entering the show as a bombshell with her twin sister Eve.

She is 25/1 to win with Mike Boateng, 33/1 with Callum Jones and 40/1 with Connor Durman making them the least likely combination to win the programme.

She is currently in a friendship couple with Nas Majeed.

Her twin sister became the first to be booted from the Island during the re-coupling on Friday night’s show.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tonight at 9 pm.