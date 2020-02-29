THIS could be the start date of summer Love Island 2020

Love Island fans have put their internet sleuthing skills to the test in an attempt to figure out when we can expect Love Island to return to our screens.

In one Reddit thread, fans have come up with pretty good theory.

They have realised that summer Love Island usually kicks off on the first Monday of June every year – and this year, that falls on June 1st.

“While there is no set date for the summer version of the show, for the last few seasons Love Island has kicked off on June 3 and 4, respectively – both dates being a Monday,” reads the thread.

“Based on this information, we expect the new season to start on either Monday 1st June or Monday 8th June.”

Fans are looking forward to the upcoming season, which will be filmed in Majorca.

Laura Whitmore confirmed that the show will return this summer during the finale of the winter Love Island series.

The future of the ITV series had been in doubt, after former host Caroline Flack died by suicide this month

Paige and Finn were crowned the winners of the first ever winter season.