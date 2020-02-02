"It’ll be interesting to see how we get on when we meet again…"

THIS Casa Amor contestant already has a romantic link to Jess Gale

Love Island bosses have officially announced that Casa Amor is coming to our screens very soon.

12 new contestants for the winter edition of the show have been introduced to the public – with one claiming he already has a romantic link with one of the original contestants.

Alexi Eraclides – a 32 year old Essex native who works as a Butler in the Buff – claims that he and Jess Gale have had chemistry in the past.

Revealing how he meets women, Alexi said that Instagram DMs, nights on the town and his work as a topless butler are all methods to finding love.

When asked who he fancies in the villa currently, he revealed:

“I’ve met Jess on a night out before, we exchanged Instagrams then we sent a few messages but nothing came of it.”

Jess is currently coupled up with Luke M, but he head is turning towards Mike.

Alexi is not just interested in Jess, however. He said:

“Since the beginning of the series, I’ve fancied Shaughna. I also fancy Demi, she is definitely a bit of me…”

Tune in to Virgin Media tonight at 9PM to catch all the drama.