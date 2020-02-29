THESE Winter Love Island contestants are officially dating

They didn't hit it off in Casa Amor but the pair have sparked up a new relationship

Winter Love Island stars Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris are officially dating.

The new couple met during the Casa Amor portion of the show, but Rebecca chose to couple up with Jordan, leaving Biggs to be sent home.

However, after Rebecca and Jordan were voted off the show, they went their separate ways, leading Rebecca to say that she was interested in Biggs and would like to connect with him outside the villa.

The pair have now confirmed their romance to The Sun Online.

The Love Island duo enjoyed a laid-back kebab shop date in London this weekend while doing sponsored posts for the shop.

Biggs told The Sun Online: “She did say she would have picked me in the villa.”

“But because her and Jordan shared a kiss on the first date, a lot of the boys cancelled that out.

“As the days went by I think Rebecca felt she didn’t get the chance to speak to the other boys.

“I did want to try it on with her in the villa… but let’s wait and see what happens on the outside.

“Jordan’s my boy, but they called it a day.”