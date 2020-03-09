The band reunited to celebrate Brooklyns milestone birthday

The Spice Girls reunited at Brooklyn Beckham’s 21st birthday party

Brooklyn Beckham had an epic 21st birthday this weekend, as his famous family threw him a lavish bash.

Parents Victoria and David Beckham were in attendance, with the guestlist reportedly including Elton John, Cara Delevingne, Niall Horan and Guy and Rocco Ritchie.

UK grime star Stormzy also performed at the bash.

Amid the festivities, there was also a very nostalgic reunion.

Victoria was reunited with her Spice Girls bandmates Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton.

Emma and Geri embarked on the recent Spice Girls reunion tour without Victoria who opted out of the UK and Ireland tour.

Posting to Instagram, Geri shared a sweet snap of herself, Emma and Brooklyn at the party.

“Happy 21st Birthday @brooklynbeckham. Oh how you’ve grown!” she wrote.

Alongside the snap, she shared a throwback picture of the trio, along with Victoria, showing a Brooklyn as a child.