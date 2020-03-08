All of the other dance couples moved on to next weeks semi final...

The seventh celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars is…

Fr Ray Kelly was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars tonight, alongside pro partner Kylee Vincent.

Fr Ray danced an American Smooth on tonight’s show, securing them a score of 15.

This weeks’ theme is TV songs, with all of the dance duos showcasing their best moves to the sound of some popular TV jingles.

Fr Ray and Kylee danced to the Father Ted theme song, which wasn’t a huge hit with the judges.

On tonight’s show, the dance partners competed for a place in next week’s semi-final episode.

The dance duo were in the bottom two with 2fm’s Lottie Ryan and her partner Pasquale La Rocca.

After the dreaded dance off, the judges gave their critiques:

“Fr Ray you have blessed us every single week but the couple I want to sent through is Lottie and Pasquale,” said Darren.

Brian said: “Fr Ray you have represented yourself do well but the quality of dancing is too high for you so I am going to save Lottie.”

Loraine said: “I absolutely concur with Darren and Brain but Fr Ray you have brightened up our winter.”

Lottie and Pasquale will join Aidan and Emily, Ryan and Guilia and Grainne and Kai in next week’s semi final.