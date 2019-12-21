THE SCRIPT announced as surprise performers at 2FM Xmas Ball

"To date this annual concert has raised over €2 million for this wonderful charity"

The Script have been announced to perform alongside Picture This at tonight’s 2FM Xmas Ball.

The concert is in aid of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Following the success of last year’s event, which raised almost €500,000, 2FM pledged to make this year’s show better than ever.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue said:

“Performing with @picturethis tonight for the Xmas appeal event in aid of @ISPCCChildline with @RTE2fm!!”

“Text 2FMBALL to 50300 before 7pm to donate to an amazing cause and for a chance to win 2 tickets to every show @3ArenaDublin and Open Air Festival in 2020.”

Head of RTÉ 2FM and Radio Strategy, Dan Healy, said : “2FM is delighted to once again partner with the ISPCC for the fifth consecutive year.”

“To date this annual concert has raised over €2 million for this wonderful charity, As ever the line-up is raise the roof quality.”

“It really feels like we are in the golden age of Irish music and what a night we will all have with headliners Picture This.”