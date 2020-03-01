The Queen ‘very sad’ after learning Meghan Markle WON’T bring Archie back to the UK

The Duchess of Sussex will fly back to England this week to complete her final royal engagements

Meghan Markle is reportedly leaving her son Archie in Canada, as she jets to the UK to complete her final royal engagements alongside Prince Harry.

According to the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are “very sad” they won’t get to see their great grandson.

It’s believed Archie will stay with his nanny and Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney.

Meghan and Harry have kept Archie in Canada ever since they jetted to North America to spend Christmas on Vancouver Island.

Then just weeks after Christmas, the couple announced their plans to step back as senior working members of the Royal family.

According to Buckingham Palace, the couple will take part in at least five more engagements before March 31, which will mark the start of their ‘transition period’.

Harry is scheduled to attend the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on March 6 with Lewis Hamilton.

Harry and Meghan will also attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, and the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Then their final engagement will be with the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

From April 1st onwards, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team, after closing their Buckingham Palace office.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also become privately funded members of The Royal Family, with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.