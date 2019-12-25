Photos of Meghan and Harry were very noticeably missing a the Queen delivered her annual speech

Although the pair were given a special mention

Photos of Meghan and Harry were very noticeably missing a the Queen...

The Queen admitted this year has been “bumpy” as she delivered her annual Christmas speech.

The 93-year-old gave her annual speech on British TV and although she posed next to photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Phillip and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nowhere to be seen.

TV viewers were quick to notice that the couple were missing from the photos on the table beside her.

In the speech the Queen admitted it had been a “bumpy year”, surely in reference to the scandal Prince Andrew got himself involved in when he stood by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Meghan and Harry’s rough year in the press.

Although Meghan and Harry are missing from the photos the Queen did give them a special mention, thanking them for the efforts in promoting climate change.

She also referenced the birth of her new great grandson Archie.