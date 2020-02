And we love it!

The Pussycat Dolls release their first single in 10 years

The Pussycat Dolls have have released their first single in 10 years.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta released their new song ‘React’ alongside a raunchy music video this afternoon.

The girl group confirmed their reunion late last year by performing on The X Factor: Celebrity final, and now they’ve finally launched their new music.

Check out the music video below: