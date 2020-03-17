The decision was dubbed as "unavoidable"

The Met Gala has officially been postponed

One of the biggest nights on the fashion calendar, the Met Gala, has been postponed.

The event will not go ahead as planned amid the current coronavirus outbreak.

The exclusive soiree is scheduled to take place on the first Monday of May every year.

It is hosted by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and has one of the most exclusive guest-lists of any celeb event each year, as the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art relies on donations from guests to fund its’ annual activities.

Last night, the museum announced that “all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”

This timeframe catchment includes the iconic Met Gala, with the first Monday of May falling on May 4th.

This year’s exhibition, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” is sponsored by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

In a statement on Vogue.com American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said:

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled.”