Will you be tuning in?

The line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has landed

It has been 11 years since he graced the couch on The Late Late Show, and tomorrow night Roy Keane makes his eagerly anticipated return for an exclusive sit down chat with Ryan Tubridy.

Roy’s companion will be an adorable Labrador puppy in training for Irish Guide Dogs, as he talks about his passion as an ambassador for the organisation, as well as his prolific football career and experiences with the Republic of Ireland side, both as a player and in management.

In honour of Care Day, the world’s biggest celebration of children and young people with care experience, The Late Late Show will also visit the remarkable stories of Ireland’s young people in foster care and learn how they survived the system.

Following the tragic death of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack last weekend, RTÉ 2FM and Love Island Australia star Eoghan McDermott will also be on the show to give his view on the negative impact of social media.

The Great House Revival presenter and architect Hugh Wallace will also be in studio to give his radical solutions for Ireland’s housing crisis.

Host Ryan Tubridy will also take a look at some rare and exclusive rock memorabilia, including the instrument that helped launched Hozier’s career, with music historian Jeff Nolan.

Choice Music Prize nominee Mick Flannery will be in studio too for a very special performance of his single, Baby Talk, with Susan O’Neill.

Singer Lisa McHugh will also perform her new single, The Scandal.

Plus Ryan will have a very exciting Late Late Show announcement regarding a forthcoming show this season.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, Friday February 21st, on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.