The line-up for The Late Late Show has landed

The show won't have a studio audience this week due to the coronavirus outbreak

A pre-recorded interview with Niall Horan will air during tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show.

The singer sat down with Ryan for an interview when he was last home in Ireland in January – and discussed everything from life after One Direction, to why he regrets not going to his debs in Mullingar, and whether he thinks he will ever reunite with his former bandmates.

The pre-recorded interview will air tonight, and also features a performance of Niall’s latest single, No Judgement.

And as the nation finds itself faced with increasing advisories in response to Covid-19, Dr. Sarah Doyle will be bringing Ryan through a “how to” guide for self-isolating and self-quarantine.

Ryan and Dr. Doyle will relocate to Fair City’s Carrigstown set, using the Collins’ house to take viewers through some measures everyone should take while at home in the coming weeks, and give some practical tips and demonstrations.

As we find ourselves dealing with Coronavirus, a panel of senior medics and other experts will also be in studio, providing advice on best practice when it comes to reducing your chances of contracting the virus, consumer rights, and guidelines around the cancellation of sporting events.

Also, Olive Foley, wife of the late Munster head coach Anthony Foley, will be talking about her beloved husband of 17 years.

Olive will tell how Anthony, who passed away suddenly in 2016, was a gentle giant and a committed family man who lived for rugby.

The Late Late Show airs tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.