The line-up for Electric Picnic has FINALLY been revealed

The full line-up for Electric Picnic has finally been revealed.

This year’s amazing headline acts include Rage Against the Machine, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, Picture This and Lewis Capaldi.

Other artists on this year’s line-up include Foals, Skepta, James Vincent McMorrow, Annie Mac, Mabel, Rick Astley, and Lyra.

This year, organisers have increased the capacity of the main stage field.

By cleverly reconfiguring the position of the stage in the newly created larger arena, this area will increase in size by 60% giving picnickers unrivalled views of the stage.

This year’s festival will also feature a tonne of new attractions and areas, including a brand new Premium Campsite.

The premium campsite will offer hot showers, flush toilets and close access to your car.

Located on the Abbeyleix road, picnickers will be able to access the festival site via a bridge which will take them directly to the middle of the action.

Tickets for the premium campsite will go on sale on April 10th.