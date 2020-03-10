The Late Late Show cancel plans to broadcast live from Limerick

The Late Late Show have cancelled plans to broadcast live from Limerick this Friday, March 13.

The Late Late Show Live in Limerick had promised to showcase the best and brightest of Irish talent, and was going to be broadcast live from the University Concert Hall.

But in a tweet posted this morning, The Late Late Show said: “We are really sorry to say we cannot bring you the #LateLate show we planned for Limerick this Friday due to the national Covid 19 situation.”

“Instead our show will come from its usual home in Dublin. We cannot wait to be able to bring the #LateLate to Limerick in the future.”