The Kardashians’ hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons reveals his journey to success

Irishman Andrew Fitzsimons took to the couch on last night’s Late Late Show to discuss his pathway to success.

Andrew is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand hair stylists, with a client list that includes the biggest A-List celebrities in the world including all of the Kardashian sisters.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy, Andrew revealed that he began his career at 13 after seeking refuge in hairdressing from a challenging school environment.

“When I was 13 I was very bossy I wanted my own money so I asked my mum to get me a summer job and she got a job at a hair salon,” he explained.

“And I loved it. I really didn’t enjoy school at all as I kind of had a bad experience in school.”

“So being able to be in a hair salon and just be around women for the first time being in an only female environment. It just felt like a really safe space for me.”

“I went to an all-boys rugby school and I am not a rugby type believe it or not.”

“The boys were all really aggressive and they all loved rugby and it was also really homophobic, to be honest.”

“It was a really homophobic environment it was a really toxic masculine environment.”

Andrew explained that he gets his work ethic from his mother, who made him promise he would rise to the very top of his career – a promise he has kept to his beloved mum.

Andrew explained: “I was 13 when I started and I turned 14 over the summer and I was expected to go back to school of course.

“But I was like, ‘no I don’t think I want to go back to school I would prefer to start my career at 14’. There were a lot of conversations and we took it very very seriously.”

“And my mom realised that it wasn’t just me trying to get away from school it was me actually wanting to start a career and I was going to take it seriously.

“She sat me down and said, ‘there are two things that I want you to promise me, that you will take it seriously, you will rise to the top of your career and you won’t take any sick days even if your leg is hanging off’.

“And I’ve been working 20 years and I’ve taken one sick day in those 20 years.”

Andrew just launched his extensive haircare line with Primark, available in Penneys stores.