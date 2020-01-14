The Jonas Brothers just recreated an iconic Keeping up with the Kardashians moment

The clip went viral after Kim shared it

The Jonas Brothers just recreated an iconic Keeping up with the Kardashians...

Nick and Joe Jonas are going viral today – but not for their singing talents.

The brothers recreated an iconic moment from the early seasons of Keeping up With the Kardashians – posting the skit video to Joe’s social media.

In the clip, the boys poke fun at the 2008 episode of the series in which Kim hits sister Khloe with her handbag.

“Don’t be f*ckking rude!” Kim says to Khloe. “I swear to God, don’t be f*cking rude!”

Since the incident hit TV screens, it became a memorable pop culture moment, regularly referenced in comedy and immortalised in memes and GIFs.

Joe and Nick were word perfect with their rendition as they lip synced the script:

Not long after the brothers uploaded the video, Khloe commented: “Hahaha nailed it!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Kim reposted it on her Twitter, adding, “OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!!”

The Jo Bros just announced that they are dropping new music on Friday.