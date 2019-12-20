We're definitely tuning in!

The Graham Norton Show line-up for this week has been revealed

The Graham Norton Show is back on our screens tonight, with another amazing line-up of guests.

Daisy Ridley and John Boyeg will be on the show to chat about the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Henry Cavill will also join them on the couch to chat about his new movie The Witcher, which has just premiered on Netflix.

Daisy, John and Henry will appear on the show alongside Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon, who recently reprised their roles as Nessa and Byrn for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special – which will air on Christmas Day.

To top it all off, Robbie Williams will be on the show to perform a Christmas tune.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.35pm tonight on BBC One.