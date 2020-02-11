"We’re over the moon to have one of the world’s most incredible live acts joining us..."

The first act has been announced for Electric Picnic 2020

Rage Against the Machine are the first act to be announced for Electric Picnic 2020.

While the rest of the line up remains a mystery, the festival confirmed that the iconic rockers will be taking to the main stage in Stradbally.

The band will play on Friday the 4th of September on the festival’s main stage as part of their international tour.

The announcement was made on Twitter, alongside a teaser video for the festival.

“We’re over the moon to have one of the world’s most incredible live acts joining us in Stradbally this September!”

Tickets to the coveted festival are already sold out, after being released in December.

The rest of the line up is set to be announced in the coming weeks.