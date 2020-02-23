They were voted off the show tonight

The fifth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing With The Stars is…

Sinead O’Carroll lost her place on Dancing With The Stars tonight.

The B*Witched star, who was partnered with Ryan McShane, was eliminated from the show after landing in the bottom two following a public vote.

Sinead and Ryan went up against Lottie Ryan and her pro partner Pasquale LaRocca in the dance off, but the judges chose to save Lottie and Pasquale in the end.

Sinead said: “This has been a dream to actually do the show. I’m so grateful for the experience.”

This week was Orchestra Week on Dancing with the Stars, with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra providing a stunning backdrop for all of tonight’s performances, lead by Bróna Cahill and conducted by Gavin Murphy. Gemma Sugrue and Jo Petit were on vocals.

It was a night of phenomenal dancing on the show, with two competing couples (Gráinne Gallanagh and Kai Widdrington and Ryan Andrews and Giulia Dotta) scoring top marks from the judges.

Check out the leaderboard in full below: