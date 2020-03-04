The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with mental health advocates in Dublin

The pair ventured to Dublin's Temple Bar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with mental health advocates in...

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, have arrived in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

The couple are making a visit to the headquarters of Jigsaw, the national youth mental health service.

The couple arrived this morning via armoured car, after a number of road closures were made to ensure their safe travel.

At Jigsaw, the couple attended a reception with Jigsaw’s community support members.

They also met young people supported by the charity to discuss the impact of Jigsaw.

The Duchess opted for a chic cream coat on the chilly morning, with husband Prince William wearing a navy pea coat and mint-coloured jumper.

Catherine’s outfit featured a black and white polka-dot shirt and a pair of chic trousers.

Later they will visit Savannah House in County Kildare.

The residential facility is run by social justice charity Extern. The facility supports homeless young people.

Tomorrow, they will end their royal visit in County Galway. The couple have had a very busy trip so far, having touched down in Dublin yesterday, visiting The Government Buildings, Guinness Storehouse, Áras an Uachtaráin and The Garden of Remembrance.