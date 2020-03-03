The royal couple are on their first official tour of Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett at his office in Government Buildings today.

After laying a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance this afternoon, the royal couple were driven to the Government Buildings to meet our Taoiseach.

The Cambridges were given a brief tour of the building en route to Mr Varadkar’s office, where they sat for a lengthy tete-a-tete.

On arriving at Mr Varadkar’s office, the Duke and Duchess were invited to sign the visitor’s book, following in the footsteps of William’s brother-in-law Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle in 2018.

Mr Varadkar invited the couple to sign the book, translating it from Irish explaining that it asked for one’s name and address, to which William asked, “Would you like an address?”

Mr Varadkar quipped back: “What’s the postcode for Kensington Palace?”

When Mr Varadkar then lightheartedly asked Mr Barrett if he would like to sign the guest book, he laughed “no”.

The four then sat down for a lengthy 25 minute private discussion.

Following on from their diplomatic duties, they will tonight enjoy a party at the Guinness Storehouse being hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett.