The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath in Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance

“May we never forget the lessons of history..."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath in Dublin’s Garden...

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, have arrived in Ireland to begin their three-day tour of the country.

Following a visit to President Michael D. Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin, the royal couple attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance.

Ahead of their garden proceedings, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rang “the peace bell” at the presidential residence.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the Garden of Remembrance #RoyalVisitIreland ☘️ pic.twitter.com/vsrTfYpj5d — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 3, 2020

The Dublin garden is dedicated to the memory of all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom.

The royal couple laid a green wreath during the proceedings.

Their message reads: “May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together.”

The message was finished with the couple’s signatures.

The royals are both wearing green for today’s appearances in homage to Ireland’s national colour.

Duchess Kate opted for a chic high-necked green dress by Alessandra Rich and evergreen dress coat by Catherine Walker for the occasion, accessorised with a trendy black Prada bump headband.

Prince William is dressed in a dapper navy suit with a green tie that compliments his wife’s dress coat.