The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Ireland today – here are their plans

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton touch down on Irish soil this morning ahead of embarking on a three-day royal tour of the country.

During their time in Ireland, they will visit various locations in Dublin, Galway, Kildare and Meath.

Kensington Palace confirmed news of the trip on February 11th.

Kensington Palace wrote: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office #RoyalVisitIreland.”

The couple are set to go to the Guinness Storehouse, Aras an Uachtarain, The Garden of Remembrance, and Government Buildings among other Irish landmark locations situated in Dublin.

Tomorrow they are due to visit a number of organisations in Temple Bar and Howth, Prosperous in Kildare, and Grange in Meath.

They will also spend a good deal of time in Galway city, where they are rumoured to enjoy an open-air walk of the city’s bohemian quarter as well as a visit to a GAA club.

The total cost of the visit is set to reach over €1 million, according to The Irish Independent.