It's pure madness, but we're loving it!

The BEST tweets about Netflix’s new dating show Love Is Blind

Netflix released a brand new dating show this month called Love Is Blind, and it’s caused a huge reaction on social media.

The general consensus? The show is borderline bonkers, but incredibly entertaining – and we’re all HOOKED.

The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows a group of men and women who hope to find love in a matter of days, without ever seeing their partner.

For ten days in a speed dating format, the men and women date each other in different “pods” where they can talk to each other, but never see each other.

Then whenever they decide, the men (or women!) are able to propose to their chosen partner.

After the proposal, the engaged couples are allowed see each other for the first time, before being whisked off to a couples retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Unbeknownst to the couples, the entire group head to the same retreat, and are able to see all of the other potential partners they could have had (which causes some serious awkward tension…)

Following the couples retreat, the engaged couples move to the same apartment complex in Atlanta to explore living together for the first time.

While preparing for their wedding (which happens in a matter of weeks), the couples meet each others families, as they figure out whether their love can survive the real world.

Then at the altar on the day of their wedding, the engaged couples choose to get married or split up, answering the question, “Is love truly blind?”

The ‘Weddings’ episode premieres on Netflix this Thursday, so if you haven’t watched yet, you better starting bingeing on the series to get caught up.

Until then, keep yourself entertained by reading the best tweets about the series so far on Twitter:

#LoveIsBlind is fucking terrible when’s the next season pic.twitter.com/FZsb3sIZrI — tell dr to work on his novel (@malanDR69) February 24, 2020

My literal reaction at watching people getting engaged and saying ‘I love you’ after 3 days, without ever seeing each other on #LoveIsBlind #loveisblindnetflix pic.twitter.com/PFBQNSsGdX — Fred (@FredMele8) February 25, 2020

Petition to rename the show to mark is blind #loveisblind — Joud✨ (@Joudnabelsi1) February 25, 2020

#loveisblindnetflix #loveisblind Me episode 1: “awww Jessica is so sweet, beautiful and successful why is she still single?” Me by episode 2: pic.twitter.com/zAIvG2tzCV — Moody’s Point (@Krazykarenn) February 24, 2020

jessica when mark’s parents accepted her + wasn’t concerned about her age #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindNetflix pic.twitter.com/9m7YYereGl — Morgan Lewis (@therealmorgiee) February 23, 2020

Amber: I’m so glad we’re getting married. And by the way, I have a $700/ month makeup habit, am in $20k student loan debt with no degree, And I don’t want to work, like ever. Barnett: #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/8K4DNHB017 — Miss TV Fan (@FBLayla11) February 23, 2020

Jessica dodging every possible solution Mark gives for them to be together #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindNetflix pic.twitter.com/s79Ig7OoNU — Nonka (@Nonkanyiso_) February 24, 2020

me watching these people say i love you to each other after a few hours of talking#loveisblind pic.twitter.com/YCP3XXgcjE — horacio (@imnothoracio) February 24, 2020

‘You know when you said this was the best sex of your life, did you notice how I didn’t return the compliment’ #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/xTLTFG05sR — petty wap🍑 (@discoveringtash) February 24, 2020

Me: This is stupid, how can I they fall in love in 3 days Also me: Cameron and Lauren are so cute they need to get married #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/VdGuIkEaMi — Bee (@beeeque) February 24, 2020

Love is blind is so ridiculous and I know every single one of these couples won’t last, so is my dumbass still gonna watch it?… #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/OzyEzzAtiH — IzzieFarah (@FarahIzzie) February 23, 2020

Me frantically explaining #LoveIsBlind to my coworkers pic.twitter.com/IBNDGUaxMi — Amanda Isabel Ramirez (@AmandaIsA_Ram) February 24, 2020

Jessica: I need to put everything on the table with Barnett.

Also Jessica: So are you 100% in this with her?

Barnett: Yes, I’m 100% in

Jessica: I’m done with Barnett. Mark is my rock. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/45nMP3YAFF — B (@Lramarie554) February 24, 2020