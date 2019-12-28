The best Irish MUAs to follow for New Years Eve make-up inspiration

The end of 2019 is only 3 days away.
With Christmas just finished, we don’t doubt that you’ve worn more glitter eyelids and red lips than you could imagine.
That’s why Goss.ie have gathered you some fresh inspiration for your New Years Eve look.
Whether you’re planning on high glam, glitter, or something more subtle, these talented Irish Instagram stars have something for everyone.
Dublin based make-up artist Sarah has all your bases covered for New Years Eve.
With both subtle glamorous looks and glitter-glazed eyes, this talented blogger has inspiration no matter what your celebration plans are.
22-year-old Keeva is a Bray based make-up artist with a flare for colourful make-up looks.
She is also a dab hand at well blended glitter looks making for the perfect inspiration this party season.
Irish Youtuber Aideen Murphy served us some stunning looks over Halloween, showing off her talents.
This Christmas, she did not disappoint her 131,000 followers by inspiring glam looks for parties across the land.
With New Years Eve fast approaching, this blogger has tutorials and inspiration for make-up fans of all levels.
Make-up Artist Rebecca Phipps shares stunning eye-looks suitable for every party this New Years.
From subtle browns, to smokey glam and glitter, this Instagram will give you all the encouragement you need to do something creative with whatever palette Santa brought you this Christmas.
Irish MUA Katie Moran has amassed over 30,000 followers thanks to her stunning artistry.
This Instagrammer not only has turorials on eye-make up but she will also teach you how to chisel and contour for a striking New Years look.
This freckled beauty has make-up tutorials for everyone, no matter your level of confidence with a beauty blender.
Get inspired on how to do your foundation, lips and eyes with blogger Jen Morris this New Years.
Make-up artist Ella shares stunning inspiration from looks she has created on both herself and her clients.
She also shares tutorials, showing her followers exactly how to recreate her party looks.