The BEST Grammy Award red carpet looks of all time

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is happening tonight

Sarah Magliocco
Instagram

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to kick off at the Los Angeles Staples Centre tonight.

With performances from Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Tyler the Creator scheduled, the event is set to be as star studded as always.

Ahead of the red carpet tonight, we’re looking back on some of our favourite looks from The Grammy Award arrivals over the years.

Christina Aguilera, 2000

Jennifer Lopez, 2000

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Michael Martin (@wvuguy29) on

Lady Gaga, 2010

Rihanna, 2011

Rihanna, 2013

Ciara, 2014

Katy Perry, 2014

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katy Perry (@katy.perry.24.7) on

Gwen Stefani, 2015

Taylor Swift, 2015

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mega T-Swift Fan! 🦋 (@_swiftietaylor13) on

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, 2016

Zendaya, 2016


Celine Dion, 2017

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟ᴄᴇʟɪɴᴇ ᴅɪᴏɴ-🌟 (@celinedionismyidol) on

 Lana Del Rey, 2018

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌹 Lana Del Rey Fanpage 🌹 (@borntodiebabyy) on

Nicki Minaj, 2018

Cardi B, 2019

Ariana Grande, 2019 (despite not attending)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

