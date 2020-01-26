The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is happening tonight

The BEST Grammy Award red carpet looks of all time

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to kick off at the Los Angeles Staples Centre tonight.

With performances from Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Tyler the Creator scheduled, the event is set to be as star studded as always.

Ahead of the red carpet tonight, we’re looking back on some of our favourite looks from The Grammy Award arrivals over the years.

Christina Aguilera, 2000

19 years ago, Christina Aguilera won Best New Artist at the Grammys. And tonight, she’s nominated for 2 awards. This is what longevity means. Good luck tonight @xtina pic.twitter.com/jh6DGaD4O1 — cody (@codyspearz) February 10, 2019

Jennifer Lopez, 2000

Lady Gaga, 2010

(Picture of the day) Lady Gaga at the 2010 Grammys. She rocked a Giorgio Armani dress. This look was iconic. pic.twitter.com/SG88cIanYG — Lady Gaga Fan Account (@LadyGagaLGN) June 9, 2016

Rihanna, 2011

Rihanna x Grammys in 2011 🎷🎷 pic.twitter.com/2tcCwstSF0 — Rihanna FR (@NavyOfficiel) February 15, 2016

Rihanna, 2013

Rihanna en Los Grammys 2013 pic.twitter.com/Db69GtYi — Nicolás Colman. (@NicolasColman_) February 11, 2013

Ciara, 2014

How stunning does singer Ciara look in this gorgeous dress at the 2014 Grammys! 😍 Pregnancy looks so good on her. 👌 pic.twitter.com/1O3t1wbmYK — Amina (@_thisisamina) January 27, 2014

Katy Perry, 2014

Gwen Stefani, 2015

Gwen Stefani in Atelier @Versace spring 2015 at #GRAMMYs More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/4Po7eeT7Kb — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) February 8, 2015

Taylor Swift, 2015

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, 2016

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the first and second most followed celebrity on Instagram, respectively, this 2016! Best friend goals! 👭❤️ pic.twitter.com/tlTX9QUhXt — Taylor Swift Updates / Fan Account (@TSupdated) December 3, 2016

Zendaya, 2016

Be sure to check out zendaya at the 2016 Grammys x💋 pic.twitter.com/07zmFMehAM — chanel dimba (@chanel_star_03) April 25, 2016



Celine Dion, 2017

Lana Del Rey, 2018

Nicki Minaj, 2018

Cardi B, 2019

.@Eonline names Cardi B’s Muggler dress as one of the most memorable looks on the red carpet in #Grammys history. #Thotiana #BestRemix #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/bFPUJE0psw — Cardi B México – Fan Account (@CardiBMexico) January 26, 2020

Ariana Grande, 2019 (despite not attending)