The BEST Grammy Award red carpet looks of all time

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to kick off at the Los Angeles Staples Centre tonight.
With performances from Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Tyler the Creator scheduled, the event is set to be as star studded as always.
Ahead of the red carpet tonight, we’re looking back on some of our favourite looks from The Grammy Award arrivals over the years.
Christina Aguilera, 2000
19 years ago, Christina Aguilera won Best New Artist at the Grammys. And tonight, she’s nominated for 2 awards. This is what longevity means. Good luck tonight @xtina pic.twitter.com/jh6DGaD4O1
— cody (@codyspearz) February 10, 2019
Jennifer Lopez, 2000
View this post on Instagram
Lady Gaga, 2010
(Picture of the day) Lady Gaga at the 2010 Grammys. She rocked a Giorgio Armani dress. This look was iconic. pic.twitter.com/SG88cIanYG
— Lady Gaga Fan Account (@LadyGagaLGN) June 9, 2016
Rihanna, 2011
Rihanna x Grammys in 2011 🎷🎷 pic.twitter.com/2tcCwstSF0
— Rihanna FR (@NavyOfficiel) February 15, 2016
Rihanna, 2013
Rihanna en Los Grammys 2013 pic.twitter.com/Db69GtYi
— Nicolás Colman. (@NicolasColman_) February 11, 2013
Ciara, 2014
How stunning does singer Ciara look in this gorgeous dress at the 2014 Grammys! 😍
Pregnancy looks so good on her. 👌 pic.twitter.com/1O3t1wbmYK
— Amina (@_thisisamina) January 27, 2014
Katy Perry, 2014
View this post on Instagram
Gwen Stefani, 2015
Gwen Stefani in Atelier @Versace spring 2015 at #GRAMMYs More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/4Po7eeT7Kb
— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) February 8, 2015
Taylor Swift, 2015
View this post on Instagram
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, 2016
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the first and second most followed celebrity on Instagram, respectively, this 2016! Best friend goals! 👭❤️ pic.twitter.com/tlTX9QUhXt
— Taylor Swift Updates / Fan Account (@TSupdated) December 3, 2016
Zendaya, 2016
Be sure to check out zendaya at the 2016 Grammys x💋 pic.twitter.com/07zmFMehAM
— chanel dimba (@chanel_star_03) April 25, 2016
Celine Dion, 2017
View this post on Instagram
Lana Del Rey, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Nicki Minaj, 2018
Remember this controversial @NICKIMINAJ look circa 2012? #GRAMMYs #OMGThrowback pic.twitter.com/T8teK45s12
— OMGFacts (@OMGFacts) January 29, 2018
Cardi B, 2019
.@Eonline names Cardi B’s Muggler dress as one of the most memorable looks on the red carpet in #Grammys history. #Thotiana #BestRemix #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/bFPUJE0psw
— Cardi B México – Fan Account (@CardiBMexico) January 26, 2020
Ariana Grande, 2019 (despite not attending)
View this post on Instagram