The BEST fashion moments to ever hit The Oscars red carpet

The 92nd Oscar Nominations have just been announced – with Irish actress Saoirse Ronan among the nominees.
While each actor and actress is hoping to take home a coveted golden trophy, they first have to walk the red carpet to enter the iconic Dolby Theatre.
Here are 10 of the most iconic looks to grace the Oscars red carpet in honour of this year’s nominees:
Cher, 1973
Know that Cher in Bob Mackie @ the 1973 Academy Awards is the only #Oscars look that will ever matter. pic.twitter.com/p0d6MpjE13
— Gay Lenny Kravitz (@Luhrayyy) February 26, 2017
Madonna, 1991
Michael Jackson & Madonna at the 1991 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HiJTZjvsj6
— MJ Fans ♛ (@TheMJLegion) February 24, 2019
Kate Hudson, 2003
My FAVORITE Oscar dress of all time: Kate Hudson in Versace, 2003. See @HannahLive5 & @KaitlynLive5’s picks, next! pic.twitter.com/z8HMwlQVhf
— Carleen Bragg (@CarleenNews) February 22, 2015
Kate Winslet, 2009
Kate Winslet – Best actress for “The Reader”#Oscars 2009 pic.twitter.com/MIUc5dxYZU
— best of titanic (@bestoftitanic) February 24, 2019
Mila Kunis, 2011
#TrowBackThursday
Who remembers this Elie Saab couture dress worn by Mila Kunis at the 2011 oscars? I luv it❤️ pic.twitter.com/o1moSb5wBL
— Fan girl Swiftie (@LoverOfFanStuff) March 3, 2016
Angelina Jolie, 2012
angelina jolie’s right leg out at the oscars 2012 was such an iconic moment 😩😩😩✨✨✨💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/VW3EN3iAUj
— saIes (@saintseiyas) June 2, 2019
Jennifer Lawrence, 2013
Best Actress – Jennifer Lawrence (2013) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LrysYDWT7m
— Mayara Cristovão (@mayacristovao) February 26, 2017
Kiera Knightly, 2015
Keira Knightley • #Oscars 2015 pic.twitter.com/l1OJYaUVLC
— Keira Knightley FR (@KeiraKfr) February 24, 2019
Ruth Negga, 2017
To say I’m disappointed in the oscars fashion this year would be an understatement. Will anything ever top Ruth Negga in 2017? The answer is no, it will not. pic.twitter.com/mjQb4cJIGR
— chelsie diandra💅🏻 (@chelsdiandra) February 25, 2019
Lady Gaga, 2019
@ladygaga wearing a custom made Alexander McQueen bustier dress in black silk faille with engineered corset seaming and full godet skirt with black gloves to the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday 24th February. #SeenInMcQueen #Oscars #Oscars2019 #AlexanderMcQueen pic.twitter.com/AZFn3JuYFV
— Alexander McQueen (@McQueen) February 25, 2019