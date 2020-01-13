Home Top Story The BEST fashion moments to ever hit The Oscars red carpet

The BEST fashion moments to ever hit The Oscars red carpet

What's your favourite Oscars look?

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Credit: Apega/WENN.com

The 92nd Oscar Nominations have just been announced – with Irish actress Saoirse Ronan among the nominees.

While each actor and actress is hoping to take home a coveted golden trophy, they first have to walk the red carpet to enter the iconic Dolby Theatre.

Here are 10 of the most iconic looks to grace the Oscars red carpet in honour of this year’s nominees:

Cher, 1973

Madonna, 1991

Kate Hudson, 2003

Kate Winslet, 2009

Mila Kunis, 2011

Angelina Jolie, 2012

Jennifer Lawrence, 2013

Kiera Knightly, 2015

Ruth Negga, 2017

Lady Gaga, 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR