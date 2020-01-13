The BEST fashion moments to ever hit The Oscars red carpet

The 92nd Oscar Nominations have just been announced – with Irish actress Saoirse Ronan among the nominees.

While each actor and actress is hoping to take home a coveted golden trophy, they first have to walk the red carpet to enter the iconic Dolby Theatre.

Here are 10 of the most iconic looks to grace the Oscars red carpet in honour of this year’s nominees:

Cher, 1973

Know that Cher in Bob Mackie @ the 1973 Academy Awards is the only #Oscars look that will ever matter. pic.twitter.com/p0d6MpjE13 — Gay Lenny Kravitz (@Luhrayyy) February 26, 2017

Madonna, 1991

Michael Jackson & Madonna at the 1991 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HiJTZjvsj6 — MJ Fans ♛ (@TheMJLegion) February 24, 2019

Kate Hudson, 2003

My FAVORITE Oscar dress of all time: Kate Hudson in Versace, 2003. See @HannahLive5 & @KaitlynLive5’s picks, next! pic.twitter.com/z8HMwlQVhf — Carleen Bragg (@CarleenNews) February 22, 2015

Kate Winslet, 2009

Kate Winslet – Best actress for “The Reader”#Oscars 2009 pic.twitter.com/MIUc5dxYZU — best of titanic (@bestoftitanic) February 24, 2019

Mila Kunis, 2011

#TrowBackThursday

Who remembers this Elie Saab couture dress worn by Mila Kunis at the 2011 oscars? I luv it❤️ pic.twitter.com/o1moSb5wBL — Fan girl Swiftie (@LoverOfFanStuff) March 3, 2016

Angelina Jolie, 2012

angelina jolie’s right leg out at the oscars 2012 was such an iconic moment 😩😩😩✨✨✨💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/VW3EN3iAUj — saIes (@saintseiyas) June 2, 2019

Jennifer Lawrence, 2013

Kiera Knightly, 2015

Ruth Negga, 2017

To say I’m disappointed in the oscars fashion this year would be an understatement. Will anything ever top Ruth Negga in 2017? The answer is no, it will not. pic.twitter.com/mjQb4cJIGR — chelsie diandra💅🏻 (@chelsdiandra) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga, 2019