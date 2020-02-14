We can't wait for this!

The Batman unveils first look at Robert Pattinson as the iconic superhero

The Batman has given us our very first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as the iconic superhero.

Taking to Twitter, director Matt Reeves shared a teaser video of Robert in the brand new Batsuit.

The film, which is set for release next year, has a star-studded cast – including Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

Andy Serkis is also rumoured to play Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, but Warner Bros. are yet to confirm his casting.

Robert is the ninth actor to take on the role of Batman. Previous stars who played Bruce Wayne include:

Lewis Wilson (Batman Serial, 1943)

Jack Smith (1964 Andy Warhol Movie)

Adam West (1960’s series and Batman movie)

Michael Keaton (Batman and Batman Returns)

Val Kilmer (Batman Forever)

George Clooney (Batman and Robin)

Christian Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy)

Ben Affleck (Batman V Superman)

The Batman is set for release in June, 2021.