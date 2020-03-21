The Apprentice star Pamela Laird reveals she is being tested for COVID-19

The Apprentice star Pamela Laird has revealed she is being tested for COVID-19, after suffering symptoms.
The Dublin entrepreneur took to social media to share the news, posting a screenshot of her test details.
“Have been very unwell over the last week,” she wrote.
“Hoping it’s not #Covid_19 but I am pleased to be having a test tomorrow to find out for sure.”
Have been very unwell over the last week. Hoping it’s not #Covid_19 but I am pleased to be having a test tomorrow to find out for sure. pic.twitter.com/5WB3RBRC48
— pamela laird (@Pamela_Laird) March 20, 2020
Her text message showed she would be getting her test on Saturday morning.
It comes after Ryan Tubridy showed the nation what getting a test for Coronavirus would like look, on this weekend’s Late Late Show.
Take a look here at what to expect:
Tonight on the #LateLate, what happens when you are swabbed as part of the testing process for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/N3482nhWi7
— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 20, 2020