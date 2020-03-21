The entrepreneur is joining thousands of others who will be tested over the coming weeks

The Apprentice star Pamela Laird reveals she is being tested for COVID-19

The Apprentice star Pamela Laird has revealed she is being tested for COVID-19, after suffering symptoms.

The Dublin entrepreneur took to social media to share the news, posting a screenshot of her test details.

“Have been very unwell over the last week,” she wrote.

“Hoping it’s not #Covid_19 but I am pleased to be having a test tomorrow to find out for sure.”

Her text message showed she would be getting her test on Saturday morning.

It comes after Ryan Tubridy showed the nation what getting a test for Coronavirus would like look, on this weekend’s Late Late Show.

Take a look here at what to expect: