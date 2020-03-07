Terrie McEvoy shares stunning never-before-seen snaps from her wedding ceremony

The influencer had banned phones from her wedding ceremony

Terrie McEvoy has shared some stunning never-before-seen snaps from her wedding ceremony.

The influencer married her long-term love David Fitzpatrick in Portugal last September, and the couple were surrounded by a host of family and friends for the two-day occasion.

Although Terrie has shared plenty of photos from her wedding day, she hadn’t shared photos from the actual ceremony – until now.

Before sharing the photos on Instagram, Terrie told her followers: “Having the nicest morning going through our wedding pics. We had a phone ban for the ceremony so I feel like I’m only seeing things for the first time 😭.”

“I’m crying and I managed to keep it together on the day 😂 I’m dying to show you guys some photos on my feed so apologies for the wedding spam 😭✨😂.”

Terrie then shared a series of photos from their ceremony, including a sweet snap of her now-husband David with tears in his eyes as he saw Terrie walking down the aisle.

She captioned the post: “Finally seeing our ceremony pics for the first time and I’ve been bawling all morning 🌊✨

“Those eyes in the last picture 💔 Never change @davidfitz1986 🌎💫 #ourmagicalday #wedding #ladyoftherock.”

Terrie and David got married on the Lady of the Rock near Albufeira.