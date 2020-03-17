Terrie McEvoy has revealed she has RETURNED to nursing in Dublin – as Ministers plead for more health workers

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she has RETURNED to nursing in Dublin –...

Terrie McEvoy has revealed she has returned to nursing – after hearing calls from Ministers for more health workers.

The influencer had been nursing in Australia – but returned to Ireland after her wedding in September.

Taking to Instagram, Terrie said a friend had asked her to return to the frontline and she couldn’t refuse.

“For the past few days I’ve been scrambling around gathering all of my paperwork, and rooting out my uniforms, after I received a call from a friend to come back and help on the frontline,” she wrote.

“Tonight I seen a plea from our Minister of health to recruit as many healthcare professionals as possible to help deal with Covid19 and I want to help spread the word 🙏💕

“If you have a healthcare background and can help please apply at HSE.ie/oncall

We’ve got this……Shoulder to shoulder☘️

“Let’s do this 💪🏻💕🏥 (Now can someone please tell me how to remove these nails without a nail tech🤪) #wevegotthis #shouldertoshoulder ☘️ #beoncallforireland #covid19.”

The Dubliner’s followers and fellow stars were quick to praise her for returning to nursing at such a difficult time.

“This is incredible,” Georgie Crawford wrote. “Good woman Terrie wow,” James Patrice commented.

Terrie has been a nurse for 12 years, and moved to Australia with her husband David Fitzpatrick to work before she returned home.