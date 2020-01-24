Taylor Swift reveals eating disorder battle in upcoming documentary

Taylor Swift has revealed that she previously battled an eating disorder.

In her upcoming Netflix documentary ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, the singer opens up her struggle with body image.

Taylor admits paparazzi photos used to be a “trigger”, and said there have been times in the past when those photos caused her to “just stop eating.”

In the film, then-and-now photos also show just how thin Taylor was during her 1989 tour.

She says, “I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated).”

Opening up further during an interview with Variety, Taylor said, “I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me — my relationship with food and all that over the years.”

“But the way that Lana (Wilson, the film’s director) tells the story, it really makes sense. I’m not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way.”

“But all I know is my own experience. And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad.”

Taylor then recalled: “I remember how, when I was 18, that was the first time I was on the cover of a magazine. And the headline was like ‘Pregnant at 18?’ And it was because I had worn something that made my lower stomach look not flat. So I just registered that as a punishment.”

“And then I’d walk into a photo shoot and be in the dressing room and somebody who worked at a magazine would say, ‘Oh, wow, this is so amazing that you can fit into the sample sizes. Usually we have to make alterations to the dresses, but we can take them right off the runway and put them on you!’ And I looked at that as a pat on the head.”

“You register that enough times, and you just start to accommodate everything towards praise and punishment, including your own body,” she explained.

“I think I’ve never really wanted to talk about that before, and I’m pretty uncomfortable talking about it now. But in the context of every other thing that I was doing or not doing in my life, I think it makes sense to have it in the film.”

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana premieres on Netflix on January 31st.