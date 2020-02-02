Taylor Swift responds to comedian’s body shaming comments about her weight

"I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous"

In her new documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift opened up about battling an eating disorder during one of the busiest periods of her career.

The Lover singer said she would “starve” herself if she saw a photograph of herself that she thought she looked big in.

Alongside Taylor’s revelation were several clips of interviews in which people were commenting on the star’s weight and shape – including comedian Nikki Glaser.

In the clip, Nikki called the singer “too skinny” and made disparaging remarks about her “model friends.”

Since the documentary aired, Nikki posted a public apology to Taylor, letting her know that she is a fan of the Reputation singer’s work and that her cruel comments were a projection of her own internal struggle.

“I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of a**hats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” Nikki wrote.

“If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous,” she said.

“Also, I’ve had people say the same s**t about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling.”

“And I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model.”

Taylor responded to Nikki’s Instagram post, letting the comedian know that she forgives her.

“Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves,” Taylor wrote.

“I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”