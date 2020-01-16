Taylor Swift confirms release date for brand new Netflix documentary

The superstar was almost blocked from releasing it by her old management

Taylor Swift has confirmed the release date of her brand new Netflix documentary.

The 30-year-old superstar first announced she was releasing a film about her career during her feud with Scooter Braun.

In the lengthy statement addressing a legal battle over the rights to her music, Taylor wrote: “This isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news.”

“Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years,” she said addressing her loyal fans.

“Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.”

Taylor initially released the statement in the run-up to her Artist of the Decade performance at the American Music Awards claiming her old management blocked her from performing a medley of her old hits.

Despite the statement, the performance went ahead as is her documentary, set to be released on January 31st.

The feature film, Miss Americana, will document the singer’s career over the past several years.

With a running time of 1 hour and 25 minutes, the film is named after a song from her latest album, Lover.

Directed by Emmy award winner Lana Wilson, the documentary will premier at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23rd.