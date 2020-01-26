Taylor Swift cancels ‘surprise’ Grammy Awards performance

Taylor is nominated for three awards

Taylor Swift has cancelled plans to make a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards.

The music ceremony, which kicks off tonight, was rumoured to feature Taylor performing as a surprise for fans and attendees.

However, Taylor is reportedly no longer attending the event according to a number of sources.

Taylor is nominated for three Grammy Awards tonight – song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

It’s not clear why the superstar will not be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Her absence is not set to impact the performances of other musicians billed for the show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The show is set to feature performances from Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., DJ Khaled, Lizzo, John Legend and Tyler, The Creator.

Rapper YG was also set to perform, however the musician was reportedly arrested on Friday on suspicion of robbery.

It remains to be seen whether he will make it to his performance.

Lizzo is the most-nominated artist this year.