Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande urge fans to ‘truly isolate’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

Taylor Swift has taken to social media to spread awareness about the current global coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19 has killed over 6,000 people globally, and the Lover singer has urged fans to take the outbreak seriously.

Posting to her Instagram, which boasts 128 million followers, she explained that her fans need to “cancel plans” at this time.

“I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” she wrote.

“I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening.”

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.”



“It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now,” she concluded.

Ariana Grande also joined the coronavirus conversation on Twitter, posting in dismay at people who have the mindset of “we will be fine, because we’re young.”

“I understand that is how u felt weeks ago, but please read about what’s going on. Don’t turn a blind eye,” she tweeted.

like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 15, 2020

“The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now. (sic)”

The singer added: “like your hip hop yoga class can f*cking wait I promise (sic)”