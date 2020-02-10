Home Top Story Take a look at the style from Vanity Fair’s Oscar party

Take a look at the style from Vanity Fair’s Oscar party

Stars lined out for Hollywood's biggest night of the year

By
Clodagh Meaney
-
Instagram

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place in L.A last night.

Stars stunned on the red carpet before the ceremony, but afterwards the style stakes only begun as they debuted their second look of the evening at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Celebrities such as Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian to Kerry Washington and Florence Pugh graced the party.

Lets take a look at our favourite looks below:

Russell Wilson and pregnant wife Ciara

Scandal actress Kerry Washington

Superstar Billie Eilish

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in Ralph & Russo
Little Women star Florence Pugh

Mrs. Bieber stunning in Versace
Tennis star Maria Sharapova

Riverdale star Madeleine Petsch

Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson

Kim Kardashian in archived Alexander McQueen

 

Broadway star Billy Porter

Reese Witherspoon

Jessica Alba in Versace

Chrissy Teigen in Lebaneese designer Georges Hobeika

Paris Jackson stuns in Versace

