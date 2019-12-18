Suzanne Jackson reveals she is ‘unsure’ about having children: ‘Some people don’t want kids’

"If a surprise happens it happens"

Suzanne Jackson has opened up about being constantly asked when she plans on becoming a mum.

Setting the record straight during a Q&A session with sister Carla, Suzanne told her followers that she is “unsure” about having children.

Carla revealed that she wants kids, but Suzanne said: “I’m still unsure, haven’t made up my mind yet with my husband.”

When asked about the pressure she faces from her followers to get pregnant, Suzanne said:

“Yeah it does eventually get boring – the asking ‘when are you going to have kids? Are you going to have kids? Why aren’t you pregnant? Are you pregnant?'”

“Some people don’t want kids and thats okay too. It’s not a tick list and there’s no rule book.”

She continued: “I’m very thankful I’m living in the moment, we’re enjoying ourselves as husband and wife.”

“Very blessed. If a surprise happens it happens, but no major plans there.”

The social media star and makeup guru is currently holidaying in The Maldives with her sister.