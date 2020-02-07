Suzanne Jackson reveals husband Dylan had ‘very tough’ 2019

The brand owner has admitted that last year was "rocky"

Suzanne Jackson has revealed that her husband, Dylan O’Connor, went through a really tough time last year.

In early January, the beauty entrepreneur’s husband sparked concern by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of him and Sue, he wrote: “2019 was one of the toughest years of my life due to personal circumstances so fingers crossed 2020 will be better #keepyourheadup.”

Speaking out about Dylan’s post for the first time, Suzanne told VIP magazine: “He did have a very tough 2019. It was tough for both of us, because I was trying to be there for him as well.”

“He was going through a lot of stuff personally and it was rocky. But it would not have been visible through social media because you don’t show any of your problems there. But yeah, it was hard,” she admitted.

When asked why he had such a tough year, Suzanne didn’t go into detail, but said: “It’s nothing to do with our relationship, or anything like that.”

“It was, and still is, something he’s going through himself. But sure what is life without challenges? You know, it is what it is.”

“You’re dealt your cards and it’s about how you shuffle the deck,” she added.

Suzanne graces the February 2020 issue of VIP magazine, which is on shelves now.