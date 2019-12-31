Suzanne Jackson admits she started off the decade ‘heartbroken’ and ‘in the dole queue’ in moving post

The top beauty mogul is celebrating New Year's in Dubai

Suzanne Jackson has admitted she started off the decade a “heartbroken” woman and joining the “dole queue” as she reflected on how her life has transformed.

In an emotional New Year’s Eve post the SOSU by SJ and Dripping Gold Tan founder told her followers how thankful she was for all the good things in her life, because things weren’t always easy.

“The last decade has been a whirlwind,” she wrote.

“From being on the dole que to owning multiple million euro businesses, from being a heartbroken young girl to being deeply in love, married living in our dream home with my soulmate (and fur babies)🏡…. from tears to belly laughs, fears to dreams becoming a reality!

“Being able to look after my family in ways I always dreamt of… to making new friends, loosing some, learning lessons, failing, failing again and getting back up again!!

“I am so thankful to have every single one of you. 👯‍♂️👯‍♂️👯‍♂️ You all mean the world to me! Thank you for saving me when I was drowning ❤️ Here’s to 2020,” she ended the post.

Sue is currently in Dubai ringing in the New Year with husband Dylan.