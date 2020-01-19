Sum 41 cancel gig after ‘explosive device’ found outside Paris concert

"The group didn't want to take any risks"

Rock band Sum 41 have cancelled their Paris concert after an “explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door.”

The band took to social media to let fans know that the show would not be going ahead as scheduled.

In a since deleted tweet, they said: “During load in for tonight’s performance in Paris, an explosive device was detonated just outside of the venue door.”

“Band, crew, the fans in line are all safe, there were no injuries.”

“Due to the intimate nature of our ‘Personal Space’ performances, we are unable to guarantee the safety of the fans in attendance.”

“We are deeply saddened to announce that tonight’s show has been canceled. More information to follow.”

The tweet has since been deleted, and a representative for the venue told The MailOnline that the “explosives” in question were firecrackers.

“There were firecrackers in the street during the strikes. Absolutely no other problems. The group didn’t want to take any risks,” the rep said.

A second tweet was posted by the band, confirming that the gig would not go ahead.