Stormzy confesses he wants to reconcile with ex-girlfriend Maya Jama

Grime rapper Stormzy has confessed he wishes to reconcile with ex-girlfriend Maya Jama to get married and have children.

The pair split last year claiming they wished to focus on their respective careers.

Stormzy later confessed he had cheated on her in “one reckless night.”

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Stormzy opened up about his hopes for the future with his ex.

“She’s a f***ing G, bro,” he said of the 25-year-old presenter.

“I love her wholeheartedly. I’ve never loved anyone how I’ve loved her.”

“I would love to be the man who she needs, I would love to do all the things that make this work,” he revealed.

“I want to marry her, I want to have her children.”

Speaking about the breakdown of their relationship, Stormzy recalls how he paced around his house for days thinking about what he had lost.

“I was pacing around my kitchen, I was pacing up and down for days thinking… f**** sake bruv… this one reckless night. You… all of those things brother; marriage, kids, the love of my life.”

“You have put all of those things at [risk], and now look you probably won’t ever… you’ve lost that. You know what I mean? You’ve lost that,” he said.

The pair met in 2015 and dated for 4 years.