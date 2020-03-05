Steal Her Style: Recreate Kate Middleton’s polka-dot look on final day of royal tour

Nab the look for a fraction of the price

Steal Her Style: Recreate Kate Middleton’s polka-dot look on final day of...

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has touched down in Galway, and opted to wear yet another green look.

The royal has worn an abundance of green during her three-day tour of Ireland in homage to the national colour.

Duchess Catherine chose a striking green polka-dot dress as she visited the European Capital of Culture, stopping off in popular Galway bar and restaurant Tribeton.

The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing a dress by Suzannah in Galway today. pic.twitter.com/NE7lyYsWz3 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 5, 2020

Kate wore a long midi-style dress with slightly structured shoulders.

She accessorised her look with a pair of on trend black sock boots. She cinched her waist with a black leather belt, and added a black clutch bag to the look.

Her dress is by bespoke British designer Suzannah. The designer dresses have price tags of almost €2,000.00, so we sourced a more affordable option through & Other Stories.

This Polka Dot Waist Tie Midi Dress runs at €99.00, and has a shockingly similar colour and print to the Suzannah piece.

The couple have a busy schedule while in Galway, stopping off at historic bohemian quarter pub Tig Coili’s after they visit Tribeton.

The couple will hear how Galway has been nominated as the European Capital of Culture, and will enjoy performances by a number of arts groups.

The royals will then take in an open-air walk of the city’s bohemian quarter, and greet gathered fans and well-wishers. Their final visit will be at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club to witness to skills of the club members.