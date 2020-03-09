Stacey Solomon shares emotional statement as Joe Swash WINS Dancing On Ice

"You make people feel like they can achieve their dreams and you have no idea what difference that makes..."|

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional statement, after her partner Joe Swash was crowned the winner of Dancing On Ice during the Sunday night final.

Stacey took to social media to thank anyone who had voted for Joe, before sharing some heartfelt words about being kind.

“Firstly, EVERYONE in the final tonight was AMAZING and deserved that trophy. Secondly, Joe we‘re all so immensely proud of u,” she tweeted.

“To anyone who voted, thank u from the bottom of our hearts. He put his heart and soul into DOI and has LOVED every minute. It meant the world to him. So thank u.”

Stacey also posted to Instagram, where she shared that she was at the live final to watch her partner perform.

Posting from their shared home some hours later, having left Joe to enjoy the wrap party, she said:

“We are home – we left Joe at the warp party so he can have some fun. I really want to say thank you by the way, not just to anyone who voted but to anyone who has ever been nice, kind, supported someone, built them up.”

“You make people feel like they can achieve their dreams and you have no idea what difference that makes to somebody.”

“Its just the nicest thing in the world. Honestly I still cant believe it and bless him he worked so hard, but everything into it – his heart and soul.”

“He absolutely loved every second so we are so happy for him.”

Joe has not yet released a statement following his win.