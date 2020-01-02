Stacey Solomon praised by fans for body positive bikini post

"New year, same me."

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for her continued expression of body positivity on social media.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap in honour of the new year, the mum of three posted a real, un-edited bikini shot.

As she held her son Rex in the image, she reflected on why she would never change her body after having her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:02am PST



She wrote: “New year, same me. Because why change something that brought me the most happiness I could ever imagine.”

“That brought me the smiley seven month old in the picture and the most amazing 11 year old taking it.”

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:00am PST

“Here’s to another year of loving our bodies no matter how hard society tries to stop us.”

Stacey is mum to 11-year-old Zachary with ex Dean Cox, seven-year-old Leighton with former fiance Aaron Barnham, and seven-month-old tot Rex with partner Joe Swash.

