Spencer Matthews opens up about working with wife Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews has opened up about working with wife Vogue Williams and leaving fame behind.

The reality TV star and father of one stars alongside Vogue in their E4 reality series Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too.

“We’re always looking to work together,” he said in an interview with The Mail Online.

“We never know, these things decide themselves in the long run. I love working with Vogue.”

“My companies have got off to a good start and we have a very aggressive growth strategy in mind. My own interest in television has taken a bit of a backstep for me. If a third series came along, I’d be delighted to work with my wife again.”

The couple currently have their own show, and aimed to make it more authentic and comedic than Spencer’s original claim to fame Made In Chelsea.

“I wanted us to make sure this show was very different to the more typical dramas you find on TV. Reality TV has become like soaps, drama and upset and we just wanted to make a light-hearted comedy,” he explained.

“We tend to watch comedies so we wanted to leave drama out of it. Fortunately, being a lot older than I was then when I did Made In Chelsea there’s a lot less drama in my life.”

“A more relaxed life is very much what I’m looking for. Even if we were disagreeing on something, it’s not the point of the show. The point is to bounce off each other and to show a more normal side to our lives.”

“The set ups that drives most of these shows can get a bit exhausting in my opinion so we just wanted to have easy viewing.”

Spencer first appeared on Made In Chelsea in 2011 and admits that he wanted to be famous when he took part in the show.

He said: “Putting myself in front of camera and trying to further my own name as an entertainer is less of a priority now. When I was younger I was interested in fame.”

“Lots of kids want to be actors and singers and stuff and it’s fun to be recognised and fun to have pictures taken of you.”

“For me, it was always exciting but actually, I’m far more interested in success than fame, however that may come. I’m far more interested in being a successful entrepreneur than being famous.”