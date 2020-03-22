Sophie Turner SLAMS Evangeline Lilly for refusing to self-isolate

"You could be infecting other people"

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has slammed Lord of the Rings star Evangeline Lilly for apparently refusing to self isolate.

Earlier this week, the actress came under fire after posting a photo of her morning tea the with the caption: “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

“Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Although Sophie did not mention Evangeline by name, she appeared to call out the actress in a new live video.

She was joined by her husband Joe Jonas in the video, where they both wore filters over their faces.

“I don’t give a fffffff about your freedom.”

“You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this.”

“So stay inside guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”